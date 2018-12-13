NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville opened its first full-service U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office on Wednesday.
The 18,000-square-foot office will conduct naturalization interviews and permanent resident processing for 73 different counties and will employ 34 people.
The facility is located at 340 Plus Park Blvd. in south Nashville.
Before this, all services were conducted in an office in Memphis.
The grand opening event on Wednesday included a dedication to Medal of Honor recipient Jose Francisco Jimenez, who immigrated from Mexico and enlisted with the Marines during the Vietnam War. He was killed in action while trying to protect his unit from gunfire.
