NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Last month, immigration officials showed up to Una Elementary School in South Nashville and requested student records. According to a statement from Metro Schools spokesperson K. Dawn Rutledge, the principal of the school denied the request:
Immigration officials recently visited an MNPS school, Una Elementary, to request student records, but school officials did not release them.
Under Policy 6.600, all MNPS employees, contractors, and volunteers are respectful of the privacy of students and families. Confidential student records and information are not to be released. If anyone other than the student’s parent, guardian or other person the parent has authorized calls the school or comes to the school requesting access to a student, student records, or information about a student, only an authorized official (the principal) has authority to determine whether the student information can be released.
If the person requesting the information produces a document that appears to be a legal document that a principal has any question about, such as a warrant or other court order, MNPS principals are instructed to call their superiors for support and review.
It is a principal’s responsibility to share and explain the practical application of the policy to the school’s staff, including teachers and front office personnel, so they can help assure a safe and welcoming environment conducive to learning.
Following the incident, Interim Director of Schools Adrienne Battle sent a memo to principals reminding them not to give out private student information.
The Nashville Scene first reported the story. The Scene reports the officials were Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.
Metro Schools did not respond to our request for comment when asked if they could confirm the officials were from ICE.
ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox sent News4 the following statement:
Our Nashville offices confirm we have no record of any Nashville-based employee having been [at Una Elementary] during that time period. Further, the ICE sensitive locations policy, which remains in effect, clearly specifies that enforcement actions at designated sensitive locations should generally be avoided. This policy includes schools.
If the school will provide additional information that could help us clarify whether there may have been another law enforcement agency or office we’d be happy to look into this further, but we’re going to need more information as we have no record of having been there.
When asked if ICE was denying reports that their agents were at the school, Cox reiterated he had no record of agents being at Una Elementary, but could not definitively say they were never there.
According to ICE's website, "ICE officers and agents may conduct an enforcement action at a sensitive location if there are exigent circumstances, if other law enforcement actions have led officers to a sensitive location, or with prior approval from an appropriate supervisory official."
Additionally, "obtaining records, documents, and similar materials from officials or employees" is not covered by the sensitive location policy.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
