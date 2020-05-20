Immigrant coalition helps fight COVID-19
- Nancy Amons
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
The brightest red spots on a map of Nashville show exactly where the concentrations of Coronavirus have broken out.
Southeast Nashville has been the center of the outbreak for more than a month, according to heat maps released by the Metro Health Department. Two of the zip codes most impacted - 37211 and 37013 - are also where a lot of immigrants and refugees live.
It's a diverse population, with many residents who don't speak English. So, the city reached out to the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition - TIRRC- for help reaching residents in their native languages.
TIRRC has been translating vital health care information on their website.
TIRRC representative Judith Clerjeune told News 4's Nancy Amons the immigrants and refugees not only have language barriers but some fear and mistrust. Some wondered if they went to get a free COVID-19 test, would they be turned over to ICE?
"We do know that your immigration status is not being asked for when you go to get testing, but that is a concern that folks do have," Clerjeune said.
They are also reaching out to refugee populations like the Burmese, Somalians and Nigerians.
Immigrants tend to have large multi-generational families, and those close quarters are where infection can spread.
The COVID-19 clusters are showing up in groups of essential workers.
"A lot of them are working in the health care industry or in meat packing industries or working i grocery stores," she said.
Amons asked, "are you hearing fear about getting fired for raising health care issues?"
"Yes, absolutely. That is one of the big concerns we've been hearing. A lot of workers are really being put in a hard place; if they continue working or if they protect their health, so people are having to choose between their health and their jobs," she said.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Tags
Nancy Amons
Reporter
Nancy Amons is an award-winning member of the News4 Investigates team. She has been breaking stories in Middle Tennessee for more than 20 years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 4 Headlines
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee to lift capacity restrictions on restaurants & retail, to allow large attractions to open
- Tennessee State of Emergency extended, runs until June 30th
- Nashville school board approves move to close 4 schools
- One person killed in Saturday night crash
- Through heart transplant, health issues, tornado, and business impact of the pandemic, a family stays strong together
- Man charged with attempted murder after attacking couple with machete
- Nashville woman trips into fire pit
- Lynn Shelton, 'Little Fires Everywhere' director, dies at 54
- Investigation finds former COO of pediatric practice stole over $513,000
- Off-Duty TWRA officer accidentally shoots two hunters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.