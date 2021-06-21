HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The search for 5-year-old Summer Wells continued into its sixth day Sunday, as multiple law enforcement agencies work to find the missing Hawkins County child.

As of Sunday afternoon, The TBI says they have received 137 tips from the public as to where Summer might be. They say they are following up on every possible lead.

Wells was last seen seen outside her home in Rogersville, Tennessee on Tuesday evening. The TBI says the circumstances of Summer's disappearance still remain unclear.

A statewide Amber Alert was then issued for Wells on Wednesday.

The agency tweeted photos Sunday showing the current scale of the search operation.

These are just a few of the agencies that have assisted in the search for Summer Wells. Since Tuesday, nearly seventy agencies from across TN and several other states have joined together and continue to work tirelessly to find her. @HawkinsCountySO #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/qgk0Vp3MGr — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 20, 2021

Agencies from Tennessee and surrounding states, including National Parks Rangers and Tennessee State Troopers, are now assisting in the search for Wells.

Summer's father, Donald Wells, says it isn't like his daughter to wander off.

He says Summer was last seen planting flowers with her mother and grandmother. Her mother saw Summer go into their house, and they haven't seen her since.

"When her mother come in, she says, 'Where's Summer?' She went down in the basement. She didn't answer, so she went down there, and she was gone," Wells said. "So she went out the basement door, which was unlocked, and we haven't seen her since."

"It's horrible — absolutely horrible," he said. "I'm hoping that she comes home, I'm hoping and praying she's not in pain or misery or being hurt."

The search for Summer has been able to continue into the overnight hours, with spotlights now available to law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information about Summer's whereabouts is being urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

