ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - The illiegal immigrant who ICE agents fired shots at Thursday morning is now in custody, an ICE spokesperson told News4.
According to the spokesperson, the man surrendered to authorities Thursday afternoon.
Investigators responded to a shots fired call at the Food Lion on Richards Road and Antioch Pike Thursday morning.
According to Metro Police, police received a call from ICE agents around 7 a.m. that their agents had fired two shots in an effort to apprehend someone. Metro Police responded a short time later to a box truck found nearby that was fired upon. When they checked out the truck, they found it empty but there were two bullet holes in it.
Authorities later told News4 ICE and FBI agents were searching for a 39-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico. ICE agents were conducting surveillance video and saw him get into a car.
Authorities then pulled the man over and made contact with him. The man then sped away when he realized ICE agents pulled him over. An officer was standing in front of the car, which the man then drove toward the officer, causing the officer to fire.
The man was not struck and his car was located nearby. It is now is police custody.
Metro Police maintains they are not involved in the situation besides preserving the scene and detectives have been called off the investigation. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security will be conducting an investigation of the incident, since it involved federal agents.
So, police do not know if anyone was hurt inside that truck. Metro says they are not involved at all, and are just preserving the scene until federal investigators get here. There are two witnesses waiting to talk with fed investigators. I’m reaching out to both FBI and HSI.— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) September 5, 2019
UPDATE on @ICEgov incident in Antioch: @FBI confirms they are looking for a suspect who will potentially be charged w/ assault on a federal officer @WSMV— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) September 5, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
