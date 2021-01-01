FRANKLIN (WSMV) - Fire officials released that the cause of a house fire on New Year's Eve started from a thrown out consumer firework.
Franklin Fire crews were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. to a reported house fire on Rich Circle.
Fire Investigator Will Farris said they found out that the homeowner had a firework, soaked it in water, and threw it out in the trash outside.
One hour later, the homeowner then saw that the trash was on fire with flames spreading to the outside of the home.
Farris said the homeowner used a garden hose on the fire and prevented it from spreading. Luckily, the blaze was nearly out by the time crews arrived.
They were able to completely extinguish it and clear smoke from the home.
According to Farris, this is a similar situation they responded to on 4th of July at another home.
“In both cases, the homeowners used fireworks, doused them with water, then threw them away in outside garbage containers. In both cases, it didn’t take long for fire to ignite and spread to the exterior of the homes. Both homeowners were very fortunate that the fires were discovered early and that no one was hurt," he said.
Officials state that consumer fireworks are illegal in Franklin. Farris estimates $3,000 worth of damage.
