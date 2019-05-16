An illegal alien and MS-13 gang member from El Salvador was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison on Thursday after being convicted in September 2018, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Gerson Serrano-Ramirez, aka Frijole, 31, was convicted of using physical force to tamper with a witness, being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, illegally re-entering the United States after previously being deported, multiple counts of cocaine distribution and multiple counts of other firearm violations. He will be deported at the end of his sentence.
According to the news release, Gerson Serrano-Ramirez, aka Frijole, 31, was convicted on all counts after a three-day jury trial in U.S. District Court in September 2018.
“The jury’s verdict will ensure that another violent criminal alien will be removed from our community for a very long period of time and he will have little, if any, chance of ever inflicting harm outside of his new home – a federal penitentiary,” said U.S. Attorney of Middle District of Tennessee Don Cochran in a news release after the trial.
“MS-13 is one of the most violent and dangerous gangs in America, and the conduct that occurred in this case is further evidence of the gang’s ruthlessness,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division after the trial. “The Department of Justice and our law enforcement colleagues are committed to combatting MS-13 here in the Middle District of Tennessee and in every jurisdiction where the gang operates.”
