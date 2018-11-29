(WSMV)- According to a new study released by the Insurance Institute of Highway Services, many base level cars don't have adequate headlights.
In this study, IIHS reveals that many common car models have lower-than-average quality headlights, and purchasing good-quality headlights could cost extra for the car owner.
"Consumers shouldn't have to buy a fully loaded vehicle to get the headlights they need to safely drive at night," says David Aylor, manager of active safety testing at IIHS. "All new vehicles should come with good headlights."
For the full article, go to this link.
