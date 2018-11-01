(WSMV)- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released a list of what they believe are the "best" and the safest cars for teen drivers.
The report encourages parents to look for larger heavier cars as options for their children, instead of something small, "cute and inexpensive."
The IIHS advises to look for cars with electronic stability control and good roof strength ratings.
The list includes 53 of their "best" choices that start under $20,000, and 62 "good" choices that start under $10,000.
You can find the full report from the IIHS at this link.
