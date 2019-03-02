(WSMV) - IHOP's Free Pancake Day is back with another opportunity for you to donate money for local children fighting life-threatening illnesses.
Stop by any IHOP location on Tuesday, March 12 and get a FREE short stack of pancakes and donate to children in need.
The money raised stays with local hospitals, helping parents focus on their child getting better and not how to pay for care.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.