NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - In a letter penned to Tennessean's this week, the state's Republican leadership is urging citizens to get the COVID vaccine.
“I want to encourage folks not to wait until it gets critical, and I hope it doesn’t get critical, but it looks like we’re kind of headed in that direction," Senator Ferrell Haile (R) of Gallatin said. "And so I thought it was timely that we get out this message.”
Haile, who led the charge writing the letter says he felt like the media had been portraying that Republicans were against the vaccine and as a pharmacist he feels the opposite.
“The vaccine is the best by far, the strongest weapon we have against [the virus],” Haile said. “This should not be political. This is healthcare and as a pharmacist I thought it was important to step out and say be vaccinated.”
The letter, signed by the 16 members of the state's GOP leadership, cites the history of vaccines saving lives for over a century and the research of renowned health experts. The letter goes on write: "The facts are clear - the benefits of the vaccines far outweigh the risks."
House Democratic Caucus Chair Vincent Dixie responded Wednesday to the letter writing:
“It’s about time that Republicans joined us in asking Tennesseans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. I’m glad they are finally on board with Tennessee Democrats who have been urging people to take this virus seriously for the past year and a half. The lack of leadership by the Governor and continual denying of the coronavirus by the GOP resulted in politically motivated divisions in the state and could have led to the deaths of thousands of Tennesseans. Maybe if they had showed some leadership earlier, followed the science and stopped playing political games with people’s lives, some of those deaths could have been prevented. However, it’s better than late than never. Only 38% percent of Tennesseans are fully immunized. So, I hope their constituents listen to them, get vaccinated, wear masks when necessary and help us fight this deadly virus.”
The Republican's letter to citizens also said the state of Tennessee will not require mandatory vaccines or vaccine passports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.