MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department needs help identifying two men who stole thousands of dollars in a credit card scheme.
Police say the men are accessing bank accounts, obtaining new credit cards, and having them mailed to a vacant address in Nashville.
One man from Knoxville had his account hit with $100,000 worth of charges and withdrawals in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Antioch, and Shelbyville.
When withdrawing money from the banks, the men walk up to the ATM, get the money, and leave in a vehicle parked nearby. In one case the men can be seen leaving in a white four door Mercedes C300 with no license plate.
If you have any idea who these men are, call Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email her at 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.
