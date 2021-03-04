NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - So you know that newscast you watch (hopefully) every night at 6:00 on News4? Jules Marcantonio is the newscast’s producer, and stories about informing viewers about scams are in her rundown all the time. Like, 365 days a year.
“I mean, with our Call For Action department, it’s every day,” Marcantonio said.
So imagine how she felt when she emailed to tell me – a reporter that regularly produces investigations into scams for her newscast - that she – herself - had fallen for a scam.
“I think back all the time. Why did I not realize? Why did I get sucked into it?” Marcantonio asked.
After telling her what I always tell scam victims – which is not to blame yourself because it happens every day to brilliant people – I did have to ask: what made you fall for it? She told me revealed a new level of sophistication that shows just how smart these cyber jerks are becoming.
It started when her Dad sent her a voicemail he’d received from someone claiming to be Captain Freddie Moore with the Williamson County Sheriff’s office.
“My dad – full disclose – is a worrywart, so he thought automatically, this is something,” Marcantonio said.
After all, get on the Williamson County Sheriff’s department, and you’ll find a picture of Captain Freddie Moore with the court services division (that last part will become necessary, you’re about to find out why).
But first, here’s what you need to know about Marcantonio. She has an infectious laugh, talks so loud I can practically hear her in Mt. Juliet from our newsroom in West Nashville, and described the voicemail as coming from some “old dude with a cute southern accent.”
Brushing aside the old comment, as I look to be about the same age as Captain Moore myself, I asked her if the dialect tricked her.
“Totally,” she nods.
So I listened to the call, and it sounded like, I’ll admit, an older guy (whatever Jules) who could be someone you’d meet at a Titan’s game or in line for the Pancake Pantry. And he also sounded pretty nice.
“Good afternoon, how are you doing? This is Captain Freddie Moore with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department,” the voice began.
He then went on to describe that he needed to find Marcantonio.
“Listen, she’s not in any trouble or anything like that, I need to ask her a couple of questions pertaining to the issue that she may have knowledge of,” the voice continued.
So Jules, who the kind of nice person who has a photo of her dog as her computer screen saver, gave him a call. She said she thought that perhaps she’d written a story as a news producer, and he needed some information from her.
Instead, she was told there was a warrant out for her arrest because she’d missed federal jury duty.
“I’m thinking – whoa – first of all I’m like – federal – I know what that is, because I work here, second of all, you don’t want to miss jury duty,” Marcantonio said.
Privately, I wanted to lecture her for the 8 million stories I have done where scam artists say you’ve missed jury duty, but no one likes a know-it-all.
Plus, Jules is only 25, and I probably aired the first of those stories when she was getting braces in middle school (I promise you I am not that old).
But you also have to remember, the guy sounded local, and if you look on the website for Captain Moore, there he is.
“This happens pretty frequently, honestly,” said Sgt. Lee Eaves with the Williamson County Sheriff’s department.
Eaves said routinely, scam artists steal the names and identities of actual employees of the sheriff’s department and impersonate them.
“Portray and do what’s called and do an imposter scheme where they call and say that you have an arrest warrant or you haven’t shown up to jury duty,” Eaves said.
And they’re pretty smart about it. The scam artist also was calling from a local (although spoof) phone number, gave her the correct phone number to the sheriff’s office’s main line, and gave the correct address for the courts.
“He said, here’s the thing, there’s a warrant out for your arrest, but I’m going to help you so you won’t get into any trouble,” Marcantonio said.
The scam artist then said all she needed to do was pay the bail amount - $1,382.85 – and would need to get it to the sheriff’s department by the end of the day.
Panicked – not thinking to call the investigative reporter she TALKS TO EVERY SINGLE DAY – she hopped in her car, got out the cash from the bank (she wants me to tell you she is not rich and she was crying at the bank teller), and was directed first to a location to hand off the money, but then was directed to, you guessed it, Kroger, to make a wire transfer.
Thankfully, Marcantonio’s very smart Mom and Dad were already trying to verify it with investigators.
Then they started to blow up her phone (see, I’m young enough to use the lingo) while she was still on the phone with Mr. Fake Warrant.
“They were both calling the sheriff’s department for me, saying, it’s a scam, hang up, hang up,” Marcantonio said.
I have this mental picture of her: crying, her parents yelling at her on one line to hang up, frantically switching over to the scam artist.
“The last thing I said before we lost connection, I know an investigative reporter,” Marcantonio said.
Maybe next time, she’ll actually listen to him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.