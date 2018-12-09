NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- While the winter weather was milder than expected in many places across the Mid-state, thousands across northern Middle Tennessee experienced day-long power outages due to ice.
Reports of outages began around very early on Sunday morning, and more than 8,000 Cumberland Electric Membership Corp. customers were without power across Cheatham, Montgomery, Roberson and Sumner County by 8 a.m.
CEMC said the outages were due to icy power lines and downed trees. The company also said one of the largest outages in Springfield happened due to a transformer fire on Owens Chapel Road.
As of 9 p.m. on Sunday, more than 5,000 people are still without power. CEMC has not said when those customer's power will be restored.
Below-freezing temperatures overnight and the possibility of some light snowfall during the early morning hours has led many schools districts in northern Middle Tennessee to open school two hours late on Monday.
For Snowbird's full list of school closings, click here.
