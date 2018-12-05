Flurries and light snow are expected to continue across northern and eastern Middle Tennessee until the early afternoon on Wednesday.
The regions included in this are Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay, Pickett, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, DeKalb, White, Cumberland and Van Buren counties.
Some areas could see half an inch of snow or more by the end of the day.
Drivers are advised to take caution on bridges or overpasses, which could be slick, especially in the areas north of Interstate 24 and east of Interstate 65.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the rest of the day, so drivers are asked to continue to use caution.
SNOWBIRD: Click here to see the latest list of school closings
According to the Clarksville Police Department, at least 10 weather-related crashes happened between 6 and 8 a.m. Most of the crashes were caused by icy patches on overpasses and bridges. No serious injuries were reported.
Crashes happened on Rossview Road, the Exit 8 overpass, Dunbar Cave Road, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at the 101st Parkway overpass and on 101st Parkway at the Fort Campbell Boulevard overpass. One crash involved five vehicles. An unoccupied patrol car was hit by another vehicle while the officer outside was helping with traffic on 101st Parkway.
Stay with News4 for updates on road conditions across the Midstate.
