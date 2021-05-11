NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville landmark will reopen its doors for the first time in nearly a year and a half today.
The iconic Elliston Place Soda Shop has been on Nashville's "Rock Block" since the 1930's. On Tuesday, the restaurant opens at its new, bigger location, just one door down.
After more than 80 years in one spot on Elliston Place, the Elliston Place Soda Shop will move right next door. Some claim this is no win for …
The new location will feature many callbacks to the Soda Shop's 30's-era roots, including red tile, a stainless steel soda fountain, retro furniture, and refurbished mini juke boxes at every booth.
The Soda Shop opens for business at 6:30 a.m.. For more information about the historic restaurant click here.
