NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville landmark has reopened its doors for the first time in nearly a year and a half today.

The iconic Elliston Place Soda Shop has been on Nashville's "Rock Block" since the 1930's. On Tuesday, the restaurant opened at its new, bigger location, just one door down.

The new location features many callbacks to the Soda Shop's 30's-era roots, including red tile, a stainless steel soda fountain, retro furniture, and refurbished mini juke boxes at every booth.

The Soda Shop opens for business at 6:30 a.m.