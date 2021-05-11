  • Terry Bulger

New life today for a Nashville legend serving milkshakes and sodas the old fashioned way. The Elliston Place Soda Shop re-opened after 18 months of financial issues then Covid. Today customers welcomed it back. News 4’s Terry Bulger shows us.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville landmark has reopened its doors for the first time in nearly a year and a half today. 

The iconic Elliston Place Soda Shop has been on Nashville's "Rock Block" since the 1930's. On Tuesday, the restaurant opened at its new, bigger location, just one door down. 

The new location features many callbacks to the Soda Shop's 30's-era roots, including red tile, a stainless steel soda fountain, retro furniture, and refurbished mini juke boxes at every booth. 

The Soda Shop opens for business at 6:30 a.m. For more information about the historic restaurant click here.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.