Iconic Donelson Bowl hosting 'Rock and Bowl'

DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - If you love to bowl and you want to help a great cause, then we have the perfect place you need to be on Sunday. 

The event is called "Rock and Bowl for the Hungry" and it's being held at Nashville's oldest bowling alley — the iconic Donelson Bowl. 

That's where our Big Joe on the Go is visiting this morning to learn more about their special community event. 

The event will benefit a community food pantry with Truth and Grace Church and will run from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. 

Click here for more information on how you can participate.

