DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - If you love to bowl and you want to help a great cause, then we have the perfect place you need to be on Sunday.
The event is called "Rock and Bowl for the Hungry" and it's being held at Nashville's oldest bowling alley — the iconic Donelson Bowl.
Live this morning on @wsmv from @DonelsonBowl as they are hosting a big event on Sunday benefiting the community. It’s a cause very important to me. pic.twitter.com/FTjg0zrGpK— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) April 30, 2021
That's where our Big Joe on the Go is visiting this morning to learn more about their special community event.
The event will benefit a community food pantry with Truth and Grace Church and will run from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.