LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - The ICEE Company will be moving its headquarters to Rutherford County, which is expected to create 200 jobs over the next five years.
The facility will be located in the 200 block of Mason Road in La Vergne.
"Every kid and every parent in America has craved an ICEE at one point or another, and now we’re so excited that this iconic company has chosen to call Tennessee home," said Gov. Bill Lee in a news release. "Tennessee is home to many major internationally recognized brand names, and we’re so proud to add ICEE to our list. This is great news for La Vergne and our entire state."
The ICEE Company, founded in 1967, is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. and operates service and distribution centers throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada.
"The ICEE Company is absolutely thrilled to be moving to Tennessee," said CEO and President Dan Fachner in a news release. "During our 50-plus years, we have grown an incredible family of hard-working people that love this company and our brands, and we are looking forward to continuing that heritage and culture in our new home. We can’t wait to create new memories and traditions in Tennessee."
Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron cites the county's top-rated schools and affordable cost of living as some of the reasons why companies choose to relocate to the area.
Beautiful day to enjoy a frozen treat and welcome ICEE headquarters to Tennessee! With low taxes and a skilled workforce our state is a destination, and we’re proud to announce 200 jobs coming to La Vergne. pic.twitter.com/cd8OAqF1Dx— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) February 27, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.