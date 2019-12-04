NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested an alleged gang member they say has been removed twice previously for being here illegally.
Agents went to a Maplewood Trace home early Wednesday morning to arrest Jacob Jaramillo-Nunez, a Mexican national allegedly in the United States illegally. Agents say he has been removed from the U.S. twice previously, and that he is a gang member of the Brown Pride Locos-13.
Jaramillo-Nunez’s first deportation happened in February of 2010, after being ordered by a federal immigration judge. He subsequently reentered illegally at some point, a felony crime, and then was recaptured in the spring of 2016, and deported a second time.
He reentered the U.S. once again, and ICE agents went to take him back into custody today.
During the arrest, agents say he attempted to run away, and then physically resisted arrest, resulting in agents using pepper spray on him. Agents said in their report that two other people attempted to physically intervene in the arrest and were pepper-sprayed as well.
A statement was released late Wednesday afternoon addressing the incident, by an organization called “The MIX”, or Movements Including X: an organization focused on immigration rights.
That group alleges that the two people attempting to intervene, both mothers, are daughters of Jaramillo-Nunez. They say a third person, a minor who is reportedly his niece, also attempted to intervene. The family was demanding to see an arrest warrant from the agents.
Under Title 8 of U.S. Code of Law subsection § 1357, regarding the "Powers of immigration officers and employees" - agents have legal authority to arrest a believed alien without a warrant if it is believed that person has committed a felony.
Their statement alleged that when the incident began, family members started recording the interaction on a cell phone. After a heated exchange between the family members and agents, the group stated that that’s when the ICE agents pepper-sprayed them. They say the child was also struck by pepper spray.
Concerned neighbors reportedly called Metro Nashville Police over concern for the family.
When those Metro officers arrived, the family stated that MNPD separated the family from Jaramillo-Nunez. The family says they pleaded for medical attention for him but were removed from the area by Metro officers.
Once the ICE agents had Jaramillo-Nunez in custody, the family stated that the MNPD officers left. They say it felt as if Metro PD “stood by and helped facilitate this family separation.”
The child was transported to an area hospital by the family, to receive medical attention for the pepper spray.
Jaramillo-Nunez is being held in ICE custody and awaiting federal prosecution for illegal reentry. The two others involved in the incident were not taken into custody, but agents report that they are being “presented for consideration of potential federal criminal charges” as well.
