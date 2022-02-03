HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Ice was an issue for parts of Southern Kentucky on Thursday.
In Hopkinsville, it had been steadily raining since late Thursday morning, and it changed over to freezing rain. The street signs all the icicles forming, ice-covered the trees and grass, and a coating on powerlines.
Already a good glazing of ice on trees, street signs and power lines all over Hopkinsville, KY right now. More freezing rain and ice is expected into tonight. The 4WARN Weather Team will keep you updated on the conditions on @WSMV. pic.twitter.com/6z8BQWUlgK— Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) February 3, 2022
The temperature was hovering just above freezing, but the colder air continued to move in.
More ice is expected, making for dangerous driving conditions with slick, icy roads. Ice is the main threat as that Ice Storm Warning stays in effect until Friday morning.
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect because of a flood threat this afternoon & freezing rain that will spread southeastward this afternoon & tonight.
