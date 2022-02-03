Ice has already started forming in southern Kentucky.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Ice was an issue for parts of Southern Kentucky on Thursday.

In Hopkinsville, it had been steadily raining since late Thursday morning, and it changed over to freezing rain. The street signs all the icicles forming, ice-covered the trees and grass, and a coating on powerlines.

The temperature was hovering just above freezing, but the colder air continued to move in.

More ice is expected, making for dangerous driving conditions with slick, icy roads. Ice is the main threat as that Ice Storm Warning stays in effect until Friday morning.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.