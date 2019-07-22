HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials responded to a home on Forest Ridge Drive in Hermitage on Monday morning to serve an administrative warrant, and were unable to convince a man to get out of his car for over three hours.
Officials on scene tell News4 that ICE could not make the man get out of his car or make his family come out of their house based on the warrant they had. A local lawyer responded to the scene when he heard what was going on.
The man, who has not been identified, was never arrested and ICE soon retreated. It is unclear at this time what the circumstances were that led up to the incident, and why ICE was trying to serve the man with a warrant in the first place.
Officers with Metro Police were on scene, but were not involved in the attempted detainment, according to police spokesperson Don Aaron:
An ICE representative telephoned the Emergency Communications Center at 7:19 a.m. He relayed that ICE attempted to stop a white Ford van, the driver would not stop, but did proceed to a driveway on Forest Ridge Drive. The caller said the driver was sitting in the van and was not getting out. He requested the police department’s assistance, but did not specify what he wanted the police department to do. When the police arrived, they learned that ICE was attempting to serve a detainer only on the individual. The man was sitting in the van with a 12-year-old boy.
The officers were instructed to not be involved in the service of the detainer, but to stand by from a distance to keep the peace if necessary. ICE ultimately left while the man was still in the van. The police left accordingly.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
