NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The "I Will Breathe" rally and march were held in downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon.
The rally started Saturday at 3 p.m. at Legislative Plaza to protest police brutality and then around 5 p.m., demonstrators marched in downtown Nashville. To watch the rally live, click here.
The #Nashville crowd shouted “Justice for #GeorgeFloyd” and are listing names of Black men and women killed by brutality. Now chanting “I can’t breathe” pic.twitter.com/IRZOKyGbcG— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) May 30, 2020
Demonstrators were chanting “No Justice, No Peace." Mayor John Cooper spoke and was in attendance at Saturday's rally. To see pictures, click here.
They were remembering people and saying the names of those they say were killed by brutality including Floyd and Trayvon Martin. They also chanted for people in Nashville such as Jacques Clemons, who was shot by police after a traffic stop in Nashville in February 2017.
"Yeah, we’re here in front of the capital where it was completely packed earlier today about 30 minutes ago and more just so many people coming out for a very peaceful rally. A very passionate rally people wanting to demand just as not only for George Floyd before so many African-Americans who say that they feel like their lives don’t matter," Nashville resident Jimmy Wilson, who attended Saturday's rally, said.
“I Will Breathe Rally”: Crowd shouts “No Justice, No Peace” @WSMV pic.twitter.com/PoBwr4v057— Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) May 30, 2020
The president of the local NAACP and Nation of Islam along with several local pastors all challenged the crowd to get involved in local politics, vote, and push minority agendas.
"This is injustice that has been going on for way too long, in our nation for way too long," Rev. Lalita Smith said. "It’s time for change, it’s time for justice, it’s time for recompense to be brought forth. I’m here to fight for those things."
The crowd grew restless especially towards State Rep. Mike Stewart. The crowd wanted to know what action he’d was planning to take, and he said he would spend more time listening.
Almost all the speakers spoke to change that needs to come within our police department.
"At the end of the day, what I want to see in the future is the quality," demonstrator Edward Lynch said. "I want that flag to stand for me too."
"I don’t wanna have to teach my kid how to survive just because he’s black," demonstrator Dominique Brown said. "It’s not right. He does not deserve to be shot down like deer in the woods."
News 4 has learned that all Tennessee state troopers cannot leave their shift, until they are otherwise told. All off duty troopers were called in on Saturday. Troopers from Chattanooga and Cookeville are also in Nashville on Saturday.
Besides Cooper, State Rep. Brenda Gilmore attended the rally. Earlier in the day, Cooper also urged all of his colleagues in the Metro Council to join him at the rally.
Mayor Cooper wrote in a statement:
"This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro's leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices from across Davidson County as they speak out against the senseless killing of George Floyd and the deep-seated issues of racial injustice in our country."
I urge all of my colleagues in the Metro Council to join me at today's “I Will Breathe” rally. This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro’s leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices speaking out from across Davidson County. pic.twitter.com/6PToIvbW6y— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 30, 2020
Local leaders told demonstrators change will only come if more people get involved and meet regular to change the agenda in local government and vote. At least one speaker asked Cooper to de-fund the police department.
Speaker just said “we must get the bad cops out because they give the good cops a bad name” followed by chanting #BlacklivesMaters and #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wNaZpc4dMM— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) May 30, 2020
George Floyd died Monday in the custody of Minneapolis police. Video surfaced showing Floyd on the ground with a police officer kneeling on his neck. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe" repeatedly.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, has since been charged with third degree murder. The other three officers involved have since been fired from the police force.
Floyd's death has sparked several protests, both violent and not violent, throughout the country.
Mayor Cooper also encouraged everyone at the rally to practice safe social distancing and wear face masks.
I encourage everyone at today’s “I Will Breathe” rally to practice safe social distancing and wear face coverings to protect yourselves and each other.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 30, 2020
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.