NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A grieving sister is pleading for her brother’s accused killer to stop running from police.

“Turn yourself in. You took away somebody that meant a lot to the community,” Monique Walker, Rasheed Walker’s sister said.

Metro police are looking for 27-year-old Robert Smith. They said he shot 31-year-old Rasheed Walker with a rifle behind the Wireless Z store in North Nashville on Saturday.

News4 spoke with Walker’s family and co-workers to get a glimpse of his life.

Walker created the HustleStrong Foundation. It’s a nonprofit providing a positive outlet through sports for children. Walker also founded the Nashville Pro-Am Basketball League.

“It speaks volumes, but it's just who he was. His mother raised him that way. He has a good mother,” Walker’s sister said.

She considered him a role model for her teenage son.

“Always willing to keep me on the right track to do right in school and keep playing sports,” O’Marion Walker, Rasheed Walker’s nephew said. It’s those memories the family will remember the most.

What keeps Monique up at night is the murder of her brother.

"So many things going through my head like was it mistaken identity? Was he trying to rob him?”

Monique said Rasheed was in North Nashville hanging out with his brother on Saturday. Metro police said Robert Smith shot Rasheed with a rifle behind the Wireless Z store. Rasheed's sister said the two didn't know each other.

“We just want to know why. Why did this happen?,” Walker’s sister said. “He took a great person from a bunch of people that loved him,” Lyn Steele, a teacher at Cora Howe School said.

Lyn Steele worked with Rasheed at Cora Howe School. The community there got to know him over the last 10 years.

His approach inspired those in the alternative academic program.

"He knew they could achieve, and he was a good balance. We were a good tag team,” Tamara Reynolds, a teacher at Cora Howe School said.

Reynolds remembered Rasheed connecting with a student with autism.

“With Rasheed, he gravitated to him. He felt comfortable in his presence,” Reynolds said.

Rasheed's outlook on life stemmed from his brush with death in 2016. Doctors thought his recovery from a car crash could take up to two years. It took him seven months.

Each year after, he would deliver care bags to Vanderbilt's trauma unit.

"He was just so grateful and just to have him survive that and get killed this way, it's a tragedy,” Walker’s sister said.

That's why his sister wants everyone to focus on Rasheed's legacy.

“I want everybody to be a little more like Rasheed," Walker’s sister said.

Rasheed's sister said funeral arrangements haven't been finalized yet. She plans on holding a candlelight vigil in the next couple of days to honor her brother.