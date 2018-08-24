I-Team finds dealers fixing some cars with convertible roof issues

Some drivers shelled out $40,000 for a car with a feature that now doesn't work.

The News4 I-Team continues to find drivers across the country who want to know why some are being fixed, but others aren't.

Brad Krupnick thought he found the car of his dreams until it became a nightmare.

"My car is 4 years old with 24,000 miles and the main feature doesn't work,” said Krupnick.

Less than a year after buying it, the top stopped working on his 2014 Nissan CrossCabriolet convertible.

To send a message, he's suing Nissan for $120,000 even though the car only cost $40,000.

He said he shouldn't have to pay the $13,000 it'll cost to fix it.

"I have no choice. If they're not going to fix it, I’m not going to have a $40,000 car I paid for to have the main feature not work. Now I can't put the top down. I never would've bought this car had I known that. It's awful,” said Krupnick.

I-Team exposes problem with car sold across Middle TN The weather we're seeing today is exactly why they wanted a convertible...until they realized the shocking cost they never counted on. The News4 I-Team's Lindsay Bramson found the car with the problem is still being sold across Middle Tennessee.

The News4 I-Team told you about the problem last month and now people all over the country are coming forward for help, all the way from Missouri down to Florida.

Nancy and Craig Patterson live in Ohio.

"We're in a no-win situation. Between a rock and hard spot,” they said.

When their top broke, Nissan told them they could fix it for $14,000. Unable to afford that they just don't put the top down. However, they say every time it rains water leaks in.

“We had a torrential rain and it was coming in the driver’s side,” said Nancy Patterson.

“So now we have a car that's basically rendered totally useless to us,” said her husband, Craig.

But that's not the case for others.

After the I-Team reported on David Blake's broken top, Nissan fixed it for free.

And Gayle Dow's dealership in Virginia fixed hers for free too. She wondered why Nissan isn't doing the same for everyone.

“It's not just me. There are several people having the exact same problem and so I think Nissan should step in and take some accountability for it,” said Dow.

Nissan statement "Customers who experience an issue with any Nissan vehicle should take the vehicle to an authorized Nissan service facility or call our customer care specialists for personalized support at 1-800-647-7261. Cases are reviewed on an individual basis."

The News4 I-Team wanted to ask Nissan why some are getting fixed and others aren't.

They wouldn't agree to an interview, but said in a statement that reads in part, "Cases are reviewed on an individual basis."

Nissan said anyone with an issue with any Nissan vehicle should take the vehicle to an authorized Nissan service facility or call customer care at 800-647-7261.

We're going to continue to document all of these complaints, and make sure Nissan knows about them.