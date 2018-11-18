GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- What you're about to see is something you'll be looking for the next time you go to the nail salon.
Doctors say visiting a dirty nail salon can result in serious problems for your feet and fingers. Keep that in mind when you watch what the News4 I-Team's Lindsay Bramson uncovered.
It's supposed to be relaxing, but for Leticia Buehl, a trip to Elite Nails and Spa in Goodlettsville was anything but.
“They did not even use clean instruments because the gentlemen had just washed it with water before coming to me,” Buehl said during a Facetime interview. She lives in Alabama and was in town back in February for a friend’s birthday when she says this happened.
After her visit, Buehl filed a complaint with the Tennessee Board of Cosmetology.
“I mean, god knows how many people have been exposed to what is in that salon,” Buehl said.
An inspector gave Elite Nails and Spa a score of 47 in February, citing foot baths and tools that were not properly cleaned.
The salon's last inspection was in October and they received a score of 70.
But when the News4 I-Team paid the salon a visit a few days ago, the score posted was 100. Look closer, you will see the score is from an inspection that took place three years ago.
"Do you see how that can be kind of misleading to customers?" I-Team reporter Lindsay Bramson asked the manager.
"Absolutely,” he replied.
“That's from 2015," Bramson said. "Why is the one from October not on the wall?"
"The one in October’s right here,” said the manager, pulling out his phone to show her the latest inspection report, which hadn't been put up where customers could see it.
To see if other salons were posting the most accurate score, the I-Team visited places in Green Hills, La Vergne, and east and west Nashville. All had the latest score.
So why are these scores so important?
Doctors say tools that aren't sanitized could lead to serious health concerns.
“Some of the viruses that can potentially infect somebody if they were to get a cut and were exposed would be HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C,” said Dr. Gill C. Wright with the Metro Health Department.
"It's terrifying," said Jamieson LaPoint. "Things as crazy as amputation...can actually happen just from getting a manicure on a girl’s night out.”
LaPoint is a customer at Soiree Nail Bar in Green Hills. Their latest score is a 100, and she said she always feels safe going there.
After we saw that inspection report on the wall from three years ago, the News4 I-Team notified the state about it -- they were unaware.
The I-Team also learned from the state that Elite Nails and Spa in Goodlettsville is already under investigation after an inspection last month.
You can count on us to stay on top things and follow up with the state to see what happens next.
If you’d like to file a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance about a nail salon, click here.
https://www.tn.gov/commerce/resources-services/file-a-complaint.html
