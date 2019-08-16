NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- An overturned dump truck has Southbound I65 CLOSED at MM 109 before Exit 108 to White House.
Currently a traffic backup of more than 10 miles extends north of the incident.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is diverting traffic to exit 112 in the Cross Plains area.
Expect long delays headed towards Nashville.
