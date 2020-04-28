Being diagnosed with Coronavirus would be frightening enough. Being unable to have visitors at the hospital would make it even harder. One patient who's been through two months of treatment tells us, they had someone very special along the way.
If you used to head downtown on a Friday or Saturday night, you might know a particular face. Travis Groves loves downtown, loves going dancing. Travis has been far from there for weeks, not only because of the pandemic closures but because he's been at Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
"They told me I had the virus," he said, speaking to News4 through FaceTime from the hospital. "It was kinda hard to swallow. I couldn't believe it. I still don't believe it, really."
Along came a friendly face, therapist Meg Gegan.
"When he started, he didn't have enough energy to sit on the edge of the bed," Meg told us. "I said, 'if you were my grandfather, I wouldn't let you lay here.'"
Day by day, Meg helped Travis get stronger until it happened. Travis asked Meg for a dance.
"I love to cut a rug," laughed Travis.
Of course, Meg had to stay covered.
"Two sets of gloves, a gown, a mask , a face shield, shoe covers, and hair covers," she recounted.
She never thought she'd do the two step in all of that.
"Definitely not," she laughed. "Never sweat so much in all my life."
Travis has now recovered and hopes some day, when the streets aren't so lonely, when he's no longer concerned of a pandemic, he can go dancing downtown again. Until then, he's glad to take Meg on one more dance before leaving the hospital.
"For her to do what she did for me, it helped me on my journey back to health," he said. "She and I have come to be special, I think. I've come to love her as a good friend."
