NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Shelbyville pastor Bryan Nerren returned from India in May after being arrested and held there for seven months. On Sunday night, he returned to Tennessee again after recording a piece with President Donald Trump for the Republican National Convention.

“In that room with five other hostages that had been brought back by his administration, he walked in the room. He was very casual. He was very personable. He knew everybody by name. He knew all of our families, all of our stories, all the details,” said Nerren.

Nerren wasn’t the biggest fan of Trump before his weekend trip.

“I was not the greatest fan of Donald Trump when I went.”

Shelbyville pastor speaks to President Trump on first night of convention The Shelbyville, TN, pastor held hostage for several months in India was one of the people introduced by President Donald Trump on the first night of the Republican National Convention.

Part of that opinion by the pastor was from what he said comes from, “when Donald Trump is on television, it’s not the Donald Trump in person.

“And this is the part you can’t play I’m sure. Donald Trump is a genuinely, compassionate, caring, listening man. I was amazed by it all.”

Nerren said he was happy to go to Washington, DC, at the request of the president.

“I was very happy to help him knowing he made the difference in my life,” said Nerren. “This weekend was really good for me and my wife. It was the first time me and her have been able tog et away and just be us because we have a handicapped daughter who’s 30 years old.

During the televised portion of Nerren’s remarks, he tells President Trump, “the darkest moment of our whole time together, your letter to my wife came and it really gave her the hope and the peace, and from that time forward as more people got involved, especially the ambassador in India, things became more peaceful and the hope was there.”

Nerren said his wife received the letter around the first of April.

“It was a genuine letter from him that he signed saying that he was working,” said Nerren. “I don’t remember the words of the letter, but it was you know we’re doing everything we can to get you home and we will.”

He also found out this weekend that President Trump was on the phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, telling him it’s time for this to end, send the guy home. Nerren believes that’s what eventually got him home after five other attempts.

Nerren said had he not been released in May, he’d still be in India with his next court date set for Sept. 30.

Previous coverage