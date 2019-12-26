A peaceful Christmas has been the furthest thing from one family's mind. They're spending the holidays searching for their teenage son who has been missing for nearly a week.
There's an old favorite memory for Sarah Alford. It's teaching her son, Zach Marsh, how to drive along Clarksville's Jarrell Ridge Road. It's near where the family used to live.
"It was rough, though," laughed Alford. "He couldn't figure out the break and wanted to do turns at a full 30-miles-an-hour."
Alford was back on Jarrell Ridge on Thursday, but the memory being made was a painful one.
"It's horrible," she said, surrounded by friends and family who have been searching for her son. "It's a horrible feeling. It doesn't feel like Christmas."
Alford said 19-year-old Zach was last seen around 4:30 Friday afternoon when he and his roommates had a fight over the rent.
"They asked him to leave, and he was going to go pawn his gun to have money for rent," said Alford. "They called me and said he'd been missing for over 24 hours, and they were worried about him."
Alford went out looking for her son. She said the family eventually found Zach's car on Jarrell Ridge Road. It had been abandoned.
"His car was here, and then the glasses were there," said Alford walking around where the road ended next to the Cumberland River. "The lenses were popped out of them, and they were kind of bent."
"His vape was right in here," she continued, motioning to a grassy area a few feet away. "His jacket was found on a branch half hanging in the river and half on the branch."
Alford said a receipt in that jacket pocket was from 9 Friday night at a Shell gas station on White Bridge in Nashville. Neighbors saw Zach's car back on Clarksville's Jarrell Ridge Road by Saturday morning.
Crews with Montgomery County searched the Cumberland River Thursday. Friends and family left missing flyers at local businesses.
"There's lots of mothers and fathers out there who have their children, and this would be their worst nightmare if this ever happened," said Alford. "If he's listening, come home. Come home. If you're not ready to grow up yet, that's great. I have a room for you. Just come home. I just want my boy."
Zach Marsh is 6’1 and 130 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes.
