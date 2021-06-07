NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The girlfriend of a man who died after an apparent road rage shooting is speaking about the incident.

It happened on I-65 N between the Trinity Lane exit and I-24 split last Tuesday.

News4 spoke with Julia Waters who was the girlfriend of Kerry Willerton.

"I lost my best friend and a future with my boyfriend. We wanted to have a family together,” Waters said.

Waters said she got a call from her boyfriend after the shooting on I-65.

"Honey, I need you to get home right away. I just got rear-ended and I think that I was shot with an airsoft gun,” Waters said Willerton told her.

After getting rear-ended, Waters said her boyfriend went to confront the other driver. He told her that’s when he was shot and that driver took off.

Waters said her boyfriend did not want to get treated for the injury.

"I think he just wanted to wait and see if it would go down, try to home remedy his wound. It wasn't bleeding on the outside and I guess he didn't realize all the damage it had done on the inside,” Waters said.

The next day, police said Willerton was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive. Doctors told Waters her boyfriend had a lot of internal bleeding, but never found a bullet.

He later died.

"I just lost my everyday person,” Waters said.

Police said they’re now searching for a white pickup truck. Not knowing who the driver is has kept Waters at a standstill.

"I wish that guy would've considered his actions because nothing will ever be the same because of him,” Waters said.

Police gave more details about the white pickup truck. They said it was possibly a Chevy with a tinted windows. It also has a winch on the front bumper and a specialty license plate that might have an American flag emblem.

Anyone with information about the white pickup truck is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.