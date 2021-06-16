NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It has been exactly six months since Tennessee administered its first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer's vaccine had just received emergency approval from the FDA days before the first shot was given here in Middle Tennessee.

The honor belonged to Dr. William Polk.

News4 interviewed Dr. Polk after he received his shot in December, and checked back in with him to see how life has been since.

“Once I hit the three week mark following the second shot of the vaccine, I have felt completely unchained, and it’s been fantastic from that perspective," Dr. Polk said.

However, he added that it's surprising how many people have still not received a shot.

"It’s not hard to get the vaccine — at this point in time anyone that wants it can get it — but I am astounded how many people still are hesitant to get the vaccine," Dr. Polk said.

Right now Tennessee sits just over 40 percent of eligible people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 35 percent for both.