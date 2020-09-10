NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Finding a vaccine is the next step to fighting COVID-19 and Phase 3 vaccine trials are happening right here in Middle Tennessee.
For the last three weeks, Clinical Research Associates has been conducting a trial sponsored by Pfizer. So far 140 people are participating in it, including retired Naval Commander John Ohlinger.
“I have a bullseye on my back,” Ohlinger says as he describes his hesitation to go anywhere but the grocery store and doctor’s office during the pandemic. “I’d get calls from friends, ‘Hey let’s get together for dinner.’ I’d say ‘No I’m going to really make sure this is safe’ and I felt like in three instances I was the wet noodle in the party.”
But the 73-year-old understands the virus don’t discriminate and can affect anyone. That’s why he wants to be a part of the study with Clinical Research Associates, to continue to serve the community.
“You get a feel that this is totally professional of what they’re doing, how they’re watching it, and here’s the icing on the cake, they have been doing this for 30 years and they have over 600 of these studies.”
The two-year Pfizer trial is look for effectiveness in Phase 3. It must work 50% meaning half as many COVID-19 cases in the people who got the vaccine versus people on the placebo. Still that doesn’t leave a specific timeline in the coming months.
Clinical Research Associates Medical Director Dr. Stephan Sharp saying, “I would think if we’re six months along and they can’t tell the difference between the vaccine and the placebo, that it’s unlikely that that vaccine would succeed. However, if we’re seeing early on a very obvious difference, then there’s a better chance that the vaccine could come to market sooner.”
Dr. Sharp also explains the study in more detail: “You want to see how rapidly do you produce antibodies, as well as how generously do you produce antibodies in response to this challenge. Then you’re going to follow the folks for a while, however long it takes for people to get COVID cases. The problem there is you’re not going to necessarily tell the difference between just a regular old head cold, influenza versus COVID. So when someone has an upper respiratory infection, we’re going to have them come in, we’ll do the swabs to find out what is the cause of the infection. Over time, that’s going to be the main determinant whether the vaccine succeeds or fails. It needs to have at the very most half as many cases as in the placebo group. That’s a 50% success rate. Then once that’s been reached, it will be able to go to the FDA to be determined whether it should go on the market or not.”
He says it will take two years to see if the vaccine is effective for two years and it will take longer than five years to see if it’s effective for five years.
“You have a country of about 330 million people. We’ve had a few hundred thousand cases. I don’t expect we’ll have a great difference in the event rate here than in other parts of the country so it’s going to take a while for people to get infected. So I don’t want to hazard a guess as to how long it will be. My understanding from the statisticians is the minimum number that could possibly give us enough of a difference between the placebo group and the treatment group would be 150 cases. Now that would be if you’re getting at least a 2 to 1 split the whole while. But statistics doesn’t necessarily work that way,” says Dr. Sharp.
Clinical Research Associates was also supposed to start an AstraZeneca sponsored vaccine trial, however that was halted Wednesday.
Sharp commenting, “it’s not unusual. We’ve done other vaccine studies where enrollment was paused because there had been some event and once that was adjudicated then enrollment started up again. We’ve had studies where that happened three or four times. But that’s the appropriate way to handle it. You want to be cautious.”
For Ohlinger, he’s pleased with the Pfizer trial so far. “You just continue to be totally safe of what’s going on… back to my naval aviation experience, we’re not going to do anything stupid and if there’s issues, I’ve got an ejection seat.”
The Pfizer trial can hold up to 60 more people at Clinical Research Associates and they plan to find more people when the AstraZeneca trial starts again.
