NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — At 25 years old, Patrick Carr went to the emergency room four times in one week.
"It was the most terrifying thing I've ever gone through myself,” Carr said.
Earlier this month, he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. What started off as flu-like symptoms turned painful.
"I was shaking pretty much nonstop. My legs were shaking the entire time and my body was just so weak,” Carr said.
Carr believes he may have gotten the virus at a loved one’s funeral. He said everyone was wearing a mask and social distancing, but family members all got sick at the same time.
"Somebody that runs almost every day of their life and is a very healthy person, I did not take it seriously at first and I truly do wish I would have,” Carr said.
More young people like Carr are getting infected with the coronavirus.
A new study from Vanderbilt University’s School of Medicine shows the troubling trend.
Tennessee has seen a rising number of younger #COVID__19 patients, which is seen here in this "heat map" of new cases by age across the state. pic.twitter.com/xEjKbcvH5m— VUSM Health Policy (@VUHealthPol) July 17, 2020
The study shows a large fraction of positive cases in the Nashville area tend to be in people 40 years old or younger.
Here's a look at that age heat map in the state's 2 biggest metro areas, Nashville and Memphis. Check out this and more resources on COVID in Tennessee here ➡️ https://t.co/rRkg8mjkYb pic.twitter.com/PN6zbVb3x4— VUSM Health Policy (@VUHealthPol) July 17, 2020
Dr. John Graves said it could be for a couple of reasons including behavior.
"Young individuals perceiving that they are at lower risk for adverse health outcomes and be more willing to engage in activities that put them in closer contact with other individuals that they could get infected from,” Dr. Graves said.
For Carr, he’s been documenting his experience on social media. It’s been therapeutic and shows how much he’s recovered from the virus.
"It's been uplifting to come out of it and, you know, our emotions have kind of been settled over these last two days,” Carr said.
