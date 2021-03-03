NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The 'I Believe in Nashville' store helped those in need after the tornado hit last year and now they're stepping up to lend a helping hand once again.
The online store says 100% of its profits from any sale on its website today will be donated to a fund. That fund will go to generously tip service industry workers in Nashville.
They've also created a Venmo account where you can donate money to the fund.
Last year, they raised $550,000 and donated it to several organizations to help those in need after the tornado.
To check out the NashvilleTN Store, click here.
