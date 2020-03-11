NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There is significant damage from the tornado all over the Mid-State.
One of those businesses impacted was The Basement East.
Most of the building was destroyed by the tornado, but the iconic ‘I Believe in Nashville’ mural still stands.
A mother and daughter from North Carolina said they had to show to see the sign thats giving so many hope.
“It’s got to be saved! Somehow, someway,” said Valeria Viers.
The mural now stands next to rubble.
“It became associated with the 2010 flood and what it says to me at least is the strength of Nashville and the strength of the Nashville community. We are a tough town, said Dave Brown, co-owner of The Basement East.
The building was also hit back during the tornado in 1998.
“I think it’s pretty powerful to know that that it’s still standing.I think that’s pretty amazing,” said Victoria Viers.
Brown said the mural will be back.
“I don’t know if those bricks will still be here that depends on the structural engineer. We might have to take the mural down. That mural will always be there no matter what when we rebuild.”
The mural is now plastered on T-shirts is raising money for those who lost it all.
“It’s iconic because Nashville is strong and Nashville is going to rebuild and come back stronger than ever,” said Valeria Viers.
