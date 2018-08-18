One of Nashville's most popular murals has been vandalized yet again.
The "I Believe in Nashville" mural, a popular tourist destination in the 12th South neighborhood, was tagged early Saturday morning.
News4 obtained surveillance video the crime in progress.
The owner of the building said a teenage boy used spray paint to deface the mural and tag the backside of the building around 3 a.m.
He said the artist has been contacted, and the mural should be fixed later in the afternoon.
This isn't the first time this mural has been defaced. Three people were charged for defacing it in July 2017.
