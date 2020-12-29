NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The team with I Believe In Nashville put their heads together following the Christmas morning bombing in Downtown Nashville in order to assist those who have been affected by the incident.
An announcement from the team today stated that 100% of the profits from the sale of the I Believe In Nashville brand will be going to those bombing victims.
The fundraiser will be from today until Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Sales from the store in the Mall at Green Hills and Opry Mills Mall along with their online store will be donated to the Nashville 30 Fund and Music City, Inc.
“I Believe In Nashville is a brand that stands for the community. Together, this city can overcome anything that’s thrown at us.” said Rich Egan, the co-founder of LA-based emo/punk label Vagrant Records and co-owner of Nashville-based artist management firm Hard 8/Working Group and CEO of “I Believe In Nashville.”
Previously, the team has worked in 2020 to give back to the community through various charitable campaigns including:
- Raising $550,000 from the sale of “I Believe In Nashville” T-shirts to aid victims of the deadly EF-3/4 tornados that devastated middle Tennessee on March 3. Proceeds from the T-shirt campaign were distributed to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, The Store, and Music City Inc
- Distributing 20,000 face masks to the general public for free at the beginning of the pandemic.
- Providing 4,000 face masks to Nashville’s essential workers at the beginning of the pandemic.
- Donating 30,000 bottles of water to the Nashville Rescue Mission to help provide water for Nashville’s homeless during the summer.
- On December 6th, the team partnered with Hasbro and Charlie Rocket to create a pop up toy store for children in need throughout Middle Tennessee where the kids and parents all paid with Monopoly Money. Over $150,000 in toys were distributed.
- The team donated 4 pallets of toys to The Last Minute Toy Store in Nashville to help provide toys for kids in need. Over $50,000 in toys were donated.
Order the “I Believe In Nashville” products at @ibelieveinnashville or @nashvilletn on Instagram, or visit NashvilleTNStore.com. You can also visit the two retail locations at The Mall at Green Hills and Opry Mills Mall.
