NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A powerful new image repurposing the famous "I Believe in Nashville" mural is honoring the six Metro Police officers who risked their lives to evacuate people from the blast scene.
From now until Sunday, if you shop at any "I Believe in Nashville" store or online, 100 percent of profits will be donated to benefit the victims of Friday morning's bombing.
For more information on how you can shop "I Believe in Nashville" click here.
