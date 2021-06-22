NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s been one week since 5-year-old Summer Wells disappeared from her Hawkins County home.
Tuesday, TBI agents and detectives conducted a grid search in a field, not far from her house, to ensure every inch is covered. The field is full of tall grass. So far 82 agencies have responded to the search for Summer Wells and 3,000 acres have been covered.
To date, teams have covered 4.6 square miles in the search for Summer Wells.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 22, 2021
Tim Coup is the incident commander for ground search operations. He says, after today, the search for Summer Wells will continue with a focus on specific areas using specialized teams. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/WIcf3mtXTE
But News4 is starting to learn more about her parents and dug into her father’s, Donald Wells, criminal history.
News4 acquired an Order of Protection Candus Bly, Summer Wells’ mother, filed last fall against her husband, Donald Wells. In the order, Bly says Wells is “abusive physically and mentally toward me. I am afraid for my children and myself.”
The Hawkins County Circuit Clerks Office says this stems from an incident in October when Wells was arrested on charges of domestic assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
In the October 2020 incident, deputies were dispatched to the Wells’ home. An arrest report says Wells came to the home intoxicated and saw his wife with another man. That escalated to pushing and Bly ended up on the floor with a knee injury.
The report says Wells punched himself and left the home. Bly told a responding deputy her family feared their father’s return. When deputies got to the home, Wells was seen in a white GMC Sonoma. They say a firearm was found inside, he smelled of alcohol and was stumbling.
The TBI says this is an ongoing investigation and they are looking into all possibilities.
These reports show information from the past. They in no way accuse Donald Wells for Summer’s disappearance.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has received 221 leads in the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells from her Hawkins County home as the search enters the second week.
