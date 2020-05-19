WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Part of I-840 westbound is shutdown after a tractor trailer fire Tuesday Morning.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the tractor trailer flipped and caught fire around 3 a.m. near the Carters Creek Pike exit.
The interstate is currently blocked off between mile marker 22 and 23. Westbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.
According to TDOT, the scene is estimated to be cleared by 6:30 a.m.
There is no word yet on if the driver of the tractor trailer was injured.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
