NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting two lane closures tonight to remove median signs that were damaged during Saturday's storms.
I-65S at mile marker 77.6 near Harding Place and I-40E at mile marker 216.8 near Donelson Pike will be closed tonight starting at 8 p.m.
There was not an end time given for the lane closures.
This story will be updated as more information is provided.
