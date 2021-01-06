NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews are working to clear a fuel spill on Interstate 65 southbound near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.
Crews responded to the fuel spill just before 4:30 a.m..
According to TDOT only one lane of the interstate is open near Mile Marker 75 as crews clean up the spill.
**BREAKING**— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) January 6, 2021
Crews are responding to a reported fuel spill on I-65 south near OHB.
3 lanes of traffic and the exit ramp are blocked. Take Franklin Pk instead! 🚗 @WSMV #4WARNTraffic pic.twitter.com/u4zAJ83wxr
Commuters can get around the closures by taking Franklin Pike instead.
It is unclear at this time what led to the fuel spill.
TDOT previously estimated a clear time of 6 a.m..
