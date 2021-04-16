NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Big closures are coming to Nashville this weekend, as I-65 south closes down from the downtown loop to I-440.
🚧 HAPPENING TONIGHT🚧I-65 south will CLOSE from the downtown loop to I-440.🚘 Closure runs from 8pm tonight to Monday morning at 5am! Detours are I-40/ I-24 to I-440 #4WARNTraffic pic.twitter.com/9xSj4LTUvJ— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) April 16, 2021
The closures start at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.
All traffic in the area will be detoured, with the west side of town taking I-40 to I-440 and the east side taking I-24 to I-440. After that, you can get back onto I-65.
Wedgewood Avenue under I-65 will also close, along with the off-ramp, but the Wedgewood on-ramp to I-65 South will remain open.
