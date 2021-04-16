NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Big closures are coming to Nashville this weekend, as I-65 south closes down from the downtown loop to I-440. 

The closures start at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday. 

I-65 closing for construction this weekend

All traffic in the area will be detoured, with the west side of town taking I-40 to I-440 and the east side taking I-24 to I-440. After that, you can get back onto I-65. 

Wedgewood Avenue under I-65 will also close, along with the off-ramp, but the Wedgewood on-ramp to I-65 South will remain open. 

