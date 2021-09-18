NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This accident has been cleared from I-65 at Old Hickory Blvd.
Previously reported:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An overturned dump truck has shut down the exit ramp on the southbound side of Interstate 65 at Old Hickory Blvd.
The crash happened around 7:15 am on Saturday. The Nashville Fire Department reports that the dump truck and another vehicle were involved in an accident. The truck overturned causing a fuel leak. The Tennessee Department of Transportation dispatched a cleaning crew to the exit to assist with the eventual re-opening. Unfortunately, TDOT does not have an estimated time when the ramp will reopen.
There are no reported injuries in the accident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.