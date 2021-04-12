NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An overturned vehicle closed the northbound side of Interstate 65 in Davidson County for a few hours on Monday morning.
The serious crash was reported at MILE MARKER 95.6 around 10 a.m. The highway reopened around noon.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Metro Police. There is no word on injuries.
