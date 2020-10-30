I-65 at Wedgewood Ave. to close for construction this weekend

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As you make your weekend plans we have a major interstate closure you need to know about.
Construction starts tonight on I-65 in South Nashville. Even if you weren’t planning to take I-65 this weekend, you may still feel the ripple effects.
“I-65 in that area gets about 120,000 cars a day, so that traffic is going to have to go somewhere else this weekend," said TDOT Community Relations Officer Kathryn Schulte. "There will be more congestion on the loop, more congestion on I-440. Just be prepared, allow some extra time when you’re traveling in Nashville this weekend.”
This is the only time I-65 will completely close down for this project. Two partial closures will happen in the spring.
Here's what's closing:
I-65 from I-40 towards I-440 Friday night at 8 p.m. until Monday morning at 5 a.m.
If you are heading north, you'll be detoured towards I-440. Heading south, you'll be directed towards the downtown loop and I-440.
The only exception is for local Wedgewood Avenue traffic. You will be able to access the I-65 on and off ramps but Wedgewood Avenue under the bridge will also be closed until Monday morning at 5 a.m.
