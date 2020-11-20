NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 440 westbound has reopened following a rollover crash early Friday morning.
I-440 West had shut down to just one open lane at West End Avenue following a rollover injury crash reported after 5 a.m. Friday.
TDOT cleared the accident after 6:30 a.m..
Injuries were reported in the crash, though it is unclear how many vehicles were involved at this time.
