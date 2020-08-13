WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 westbound near Lebanon is closed after a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer.
TDOT says the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on I-40 westbound near mile marker 246 just east of the Linwood Exit.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to News4 the crash involves a fatality.
The interstate is expected to be cleared by 10 p.m.
