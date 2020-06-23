NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A truck leaking fuel onto the interstate early Monday morning blocked parts of I-40 West, according to TDOT.
A Hazmat team was called to the scene to clean up the fuel that TDOT says leaked out of a truck on I-40 westbound just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Back open:) https://t.co/VeiqmYD4Qs— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) June 23, 2020
News4 was told at the scene that the truck ran over a piece of metal that punctured the fuel tank and caused the spill onto the interstate.
The spill has been cleaned up and I-40 West reopened at Exit 210C.
